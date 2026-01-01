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Crude drops as US and Iran sign temporary deal

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Shafaqna English– Oil prices dropped by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday(18 Jun 2026) following the signing of an interim US-Iran agreement that promises to bring an end to the Iran war, restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift American sanctions on Iranian crude—all of which improved expectations for global oil supply.

As of 0427 GMT, Brent crude futures had declined by $1.64, or 2.06%, to $77.91 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.80, or 2.34%, settling at $74.99 a barrel.

Source: Reuters

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