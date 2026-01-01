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Reuters: US reads out text of interim agreement with Iran

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Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(18 Jun 2026), the United States publicly recited the full text of the interim agreement reached with Iran, which is designed to bring an end to the war and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement, which a senior US official read out to journalists, lays out a 14-point framework of broad understanding, leaving many of issues for a final settlement. It sets the stage for a 60-day negotiation period that is scheduled to begin in Switzerland on Friday(19 Jun 2026).

Source: Reuters

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