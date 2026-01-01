Nissan on track to receive UK aid package

Shafaqna English– Five sources with direct knowledge of the talks said the British government and Nissan are in advanced-stage discussions, with the UK offering financial backing in return for the Japanese carmaker’s pledge to make long-term investments at its Sunderland plant.

Two sources said that any funding for the ailing automaker would be conditional on its commitment to produce new vehicle lines or versions and preserve jobs at the country’s biggest car factory. The aid might be delivered through grants, tax relief, or subsidies, but the sources declined to reveal the sums involved.

Source: Reuters

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