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Iraq implements multi-level import controls to enhance food security

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Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Agriculture Ministry is implementing a comprehensive import policy that is tied to domestic supply levels and follows the agricultural calendar system.

This initiative aims to protect local producers and enhance food security, as stated by ministry adviser Mahdi Dhamad Al-Qaisi in an interview with Shafaq News on Wednesday. The policy includes seasonal bans on specific crops and livestock products, such as watermelon, cucumbers, eggplants, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, wheat, dates, and live poultry. Iraq has achieved self-sufficiency in seven essential crops and has increased agricultural exports to approximately two million tons last year.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

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