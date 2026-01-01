UN food agencies warn acute hunger to worsen in 13 hot spots

Shafaqna English- Worsening hunger could push millions closer to famine in 13 global hotspots, according to a new Hunger Hotspots report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Millions of people across some of the world’s most vulnerable regions are expected to face worsening hunger in the months ahead, as conflict, economic pressures and shrinking aid budgets exacerbate long-running crises.

According to the report, 13 countries and territories are expected to worsen between June and November 2026.

UN: Millions in Arab countries face hunger crisis

Acute food insecurity is expected to worsen for millions of people across an array of Arab countries, a new report by two UN bodies has warned.

The Hunger Hotspots report by the World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization highlighted Palestine, Yemen and Sudan as among the most at-risk countries, where elevated levels of starvation and death will likely occur.

Conflict, economic shocks, climate and natural disasters represent the central drivers of food insecurity worldwide, the report found.

Sources: News.un.org, Arab News

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