Muharram in Bahrain observed under restrictions

Shafaqna English- As the month of Muharram begins, the government of Bahrain has implemented unprecedented surveillance and extensive restrictions on Shia mourning rituals. These limitations have grown to include controlling religious gatherings, banning religious symbols, closing Hussainiyas, and provoking clashes between security forces and mourners.

In Bahrain, where Shias constitute a majority of the population (65–70%), the restrictions have been even harsher, escalating into clashes between mourners and the security forces of government.

Special regulations is Issued to Hussainiya administrators

According to reports, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has issued special regulations to Hussainiya administrators, requiring that all religious processions and ceremonies conclude by midnight (12:00 AM) at the latest.

The installation of any banners, images of religious authorities, or religious symbols outside the walls of Hussainiyas has been prohibited, and security forces have reportedly been confiscating such symbols in areas like Abu Saiba, leading to scattered but intense tensions.

Bahraini security officials have also warned against the use of any slogans or symbols with political connotations. This move has drawn widespread reactions within Bahrain’s Shia community, which has a centuries-long history of commemorating Ashura.

Nineteen Hussaini eulogists banned from participating in mourning gatherings

Bahraini government has barred 19 Hussaini eulogists from participating in the organization of mourning gatherings and processions for one year, Taqrib News Agency (TNA) reported.

Critics say the move is aimed at restricting religious and cultural activities associated with Ashura commemorations, which mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

The decision has disrupted the plans and preparations of a large number of Hussainiyas and mourning committees across various regions of Bahrain, which had already been preparing for Muharram ceremonies.

Social and legal activists have condemned the move, describing it as a continuation of efforts to restrict the observance of religious rites.

What is unfolding today in Bahrain is a blatant attempt to reshape Husseini mourning rituals according to an official security vision, not in line with its religious, popular, and historical spirit—one that has been deeply rooted in Bahrain for centuries.

A ban on Muharram ceremonies has prompted broad reactions from religious activists and human rights organizations. While officials justify the restrictions as necessary for ensuring security and traffic management, critics warn that this trajectory could lead to the sustained curtailment of religious and civil freedoms.

Sources: Taghrib News, IUVM Press , ABNA

www.shafaqna.com