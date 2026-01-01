Poll: Wide rift in how Americans see their nation’s future

Shafaqna English– With the United States marking its 250th anniversary next month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 40% of Americans are doubtful the country will survive another 250 years, highlighting sharp divisions in how the nation perceives itself.

The poll, conducted over four days and ending Monday, comes as President Donald Trump’s polarizing pageantry dominates the upcoming July 4 celebrations, which will mark 250 years since the founding fathers declared independence from Britain.

Source: Reuters

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