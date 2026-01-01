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British wage growth exceeds forecasts

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Shafaqna English– Official data released just hours before the Bank of England’s interest rate announcement showed that British wages rose more sharply than anticipated during the three months through April, while unemployment declined, painting a somewhat more robust picture of the labor market.

The Office for National Statistics reported on Thursday(18 Jun 2026) that average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, remained at an annual growth rate of 3.4%, defying economists’ predictions in a Reuters poll that it would drop to a five-year low of 3.2%.

Source: Reuters

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