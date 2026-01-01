Global markets react dually to Fed policy & Iran agreement

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(18 Jun 2026), global stocks experienced a tug-of-war between fears that the Federal Reserve’s meeting had raised the odds of a US rate hike this year and optimism surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday(17 Jun 2026), the US and Iran made public the full terms of their agreement, which extends the existing April ceasefire by an additional 60 days to create room for truce negotiations, and includes the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic.

In this context, oil prices slid another 2.8% to around $77 a barrel, hitting their lowest level since early March. Global stocks edged down 0.1%, with European futures and shares retreating despite record highs achieved by Tokyo and Seoul stocks overnight.

Source: Reuters

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