Japanese carmakers face new threat

Shafaqna English– With domestic growth slowing, Chinese auto manufacturers are accelerating their entry into right-hand-drive markets, including Australia and Southeast Asia, directly challenging the long-established supremacy of Japanese car brands by offering luxury electric vehicles to well-heeled consumers.

The Hong Kong auto show, which opened on Thursday(18 Jun 2026), saw a notably muted response to the industry’s ambitious goals.

Automakers such as BYD, Zeekr, Hongqi, and MG took advantage of the show to present new products and strategies aimed at overseas markets, specifically targeting affluent consumers in regions where Japanese companies like Toyota have long held sway.

Source: Reuters

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