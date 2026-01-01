English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1world

Japanese carmakers face new threat

0

Shafaqna English–  With domestic growth slowing, Chinese auto manufacturers are accelerating their entry into right-hand-drive markets, including Australia and Southeast Asia, directly challenging the long-established supremacy of Japanese car brands by offering luxury electric vehicles to well-heeled consumers.

The Hong Kong auto show, which opened on Thursday(18 Jun 2026), saw a notably muted response to the industry’s ambitious goals.

Automakers such as BYD, Zeekr, Hongqi, and MG took advantage of the show to present new products and strategies aimed at overseas markets, specifically targeting affluent consumers in regions where Japanese companies like Toyota have long held sway.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

BYD seeks entry into Formula One

asadian

Toyota to launch broad sell-off of its shares

asadian

Brazil-based BYD plans to manufacture its parts in country

asadian

BYD car sales continue to decline in China

asadian

BYD–Tesla competition in 2025 sales

asadian

Chinese EV sales soaring in South America

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.