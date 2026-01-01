UK set to keep rates unchanged

Shafaqna English– The BoE looks likely to hold its benchmark rate at 3.75% on Thursday(18 Jun 2026) afternoon, as policymakers assess what a provisional Iran ceasefire could mean for price pressures.

Governor Andrew Bailey said that the BoE could afford to be patient and was not in the same position as the ECB, which hiked rates for the first time since 2023 last week, even before a deal started to take shape late last week.

Analysts are expected to scrutinize the Monetary Policy Committee for any disagreement, particularly whether external member Megan Greene will join Chief Economist Huw Pill in pushing for a quarter-point rate rise.

Source: Reuters

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