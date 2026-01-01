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Manchester mayor in line for parliamentary return

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(18 Jun 2026), residents of Makerfield in northern England will cast their votes in a local by-election that could bring Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham back to parliament, potentially clearing the path for him to mount a leadership bid for prime minister.

The vote, called after a fellow Labour MP stepped down, has drawn unusual focus to this former mining area near Manchester, as the outcome will shape the nature of an almost certain challenge to the highly unpopular Keir Starmer.

Source: Reuters

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