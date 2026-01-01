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Konate joins Real Madrid

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(18 Jun 2026), LaLiga side Real Madrid confirmed the free signing of France international Ibrahima Konate, securing the central defender on a deal lasting through June 2030.

The French international, 27, moves from Liverpool after talks over a new deal at Anfield broke down, and he is currently on World Cup duty with his country.

Alongside Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella, he is among the first players brought in by Mourinho following his return to the club for a second term in charge.

Source: Reuters

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