Seventh edition of Muslim Women’s Day held in Bangkok

Shafaqna English–Dozens of Muslim women from various mosques and Islamic communities in Thailand participated in the seventh edition of Muslim Women’s Day in Bangkok.
It was organized to showcase the economic, cultural, and social capabilities of Muslim women.
One of the prominent parts of this event was an exhibition featuring an extensive number of booths run by Muslim women. These booths displayed a variety of traditional food products, local sweets, medicinal herbs, agricultural products, handicrafts, home products and health and care products.
The exhibition showed how Thai Muslim women have been able to transform their traditional and home skills into small and family businesses, activities that, in addition to helping the family economy, provide a good opportunity to introduce and market local products.
This event was not limited to the economic aspect, but also became an opportunity to introduce the cultural heritage of Thai Muslims. By presenting traditional products and local crafts, participants showcased part of the culture and identity of local Islamic communities.
Various booths also introduced the customs and traditions of the participating regions and mosques, an action that plays an important role in preserving cultural heritage and transmitting it to younger generations.
Another feature of this event was the presence of representatives of various mosques and Islamic communities from different areas, which made the event a place to exchange experiences, expand cooperation, and strengthen social connections among Muslim women.
On the other hand, in addition to cultural and economic programs, part of this event was dedicated to health services and awareness-raising. Groups from specialized centers and students of health sciences provided various services to the participants by offering consultations and initial medical examinations.
Source: IQNA