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UAE restricts social media use for children under 15

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Shafaqna EnglishThe United Arab Emirates on Thursday restricted social media use for children under 15.

The measure was approved by the UAE Cabinet and announced by the state news agency WAM. It comes as several Arab countries consider similar regulations, including Egypt, which announced plans to pursue comparable measures a few months ago.

The Cabinet said the decision aims “to regulate children’s access to social media in response to their growing use of digital platforms and the associated risks, including exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe interactions, collection of personal data, and excessive use.”

According to the “Digital 2026: UAE” report published in June by the DataReportal website, the country had 11.3 million internet users by the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, representing an internet penetration rate of 99% of the population.

The report also found that the UAE had 12.5 million active social media identities during the same reference period.

Source: Anadolu Agency

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