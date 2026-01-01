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Space industry & orbital server insurance

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Shafaqna English– Orbital AI data centers have prompted space firms to hold talks with insurance providers, indicating early-stage momentum in this emerging sector, which is supported by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The idea of deploying data centers on satellites — intended to get around the limitations of Earth‑based power supplies — has gained significant traction, particularly after Musk called them the next frontier for AI development shortly before SpaceX’s record IPO this month.

For companies seeking to turn orbital data centers from blueprints into operational realities, securing insurance is essential. Given the expensive equipment and the inherent risks, accessing the debt capital necessary for large‑scale expansion would be challenging without proper coverage.

Source: Reuters

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