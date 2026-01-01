Apple‑Intel deal for US‑based chip manufacturing

Shafaqna English– President Donald Trump announced on Thursday(18 Jun 2026) that Apple has reached an agreement with Intel to design and fabricate its chips within the United States — a development that could significantly bolster Intel’s ongoing turnaround strategy.

Securing a contract with Apple would guarantee a steady stream of orders from one of the biggest names in consumer electronics, which would in turn enhance Intel’s reputation and boost its sales as it strives to narrow the gap with TSMC, the global leader in contract chip manufacturing.

Source: Reuters

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