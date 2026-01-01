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New security guidance for mosques in UK

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Shafaqna English– In response to rising fears over anti-Muslim attacks, national authorities have issued new guidance recommending that mosques conduct lockdown drills, enhance their relationships with law enforcement, and upgrade their CCTV systems.

A new security and preparedness framework for mosques, their trustees, and volunteers has been published by the MCB, which warns that religious sites and community hubs are increasingly vulnerable to vandalism, intimidation, threats, and targeted antagonism.

The framework offers practical recommendations for how mosques should handle an incident, covering lockdown protocols, emergency response plans, systems for reporting incidents, and steps to reinforce ties with local authorities and police.

Source: The Guardian

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