Iran’s Supreme Leader: “From this moment onward, we will be awaiting realization of aforementioned conditions”

Shafaqna English– The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of compassion and with good faith, made extensive efforts. It was, however, the U.S. president who, driven by desperation, employed all kinds of leverage to bring this about.

According to Shafaqna, presented below is the full statement by the Iran’s Supreme Leader, delivered to the Iranian public, regarding the memorandum of understanding concluded by the presidents of Iran and the U.S.:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

The passionate and loyal nation of Iran

As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of compassion and with good faith, made considerable efforts. And of course, it was the U.S. president who, driven by desperation, used all kinds of leverage to achieve this.

I initially held a different view on principle, but I granted my permission based on the commitment that the honorable President — as the head of the Supreme National Security Council — gave me on behalf of himself and other members, pledging to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and explicitly accepting responsibility for it.

He has also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not acquiesce to it. From this moment onward, we — meaning you, the proud nation, and this humble servant — will be awaiting the realization of the aforementioned conditions.

However, it is self‑evident that the in‑person negotiations that will take place in the future do not signify acceptance of the enemy’s viewpoint. We hope that the benevolent prayers of our Master (may Allah hasten his noble reappearance) will bring all kinds of divine victories and triumphs for the honorable nation of Iran.

Peace be upon you, and God’s mercy and His abundant blessings.

Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

18 Jun 2026

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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