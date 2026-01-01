UN: For first time in 30 years, government forces are top killers of children in war

The organization’s child rights chief said the findings reflected “a worrying shift” and “a deeper erosion of respect for international law.”

The report, published on Wednesday, found 38,558 verified grave violations against 24,174 children during 2025, the highest number since the mandate was created in December 1996.

Government forces were the leading perpetrators of attacks that killed or maimed, assaults on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access, patterns the report said “reflect persistent and blatant disregard for international law and for the rights and special protections owed to children across all contexts.”

Killings of children increased by 34 percent to 6,266, while cases of maiming, the most prevalent violation, raised the combined toll to 14,224. Denial of humanitarian access was recorded in 8,322 incidents, and 6,607 children were recruited and used by parties to the conflict. One in three of all victims were girls, and 1,667 children were detained over alleged ties to armed groups.

The report found that sexual violence against children, especially girls, continued to be used as a tactic of war to humiliate, terrorize and displace entire communities. It cited a rise in cases of gang rape committed by parties to conflict that pointed to the deliberate, organized use of sexual violence within the ranks of armed forces.

Israel topped the list of countries responsible for violations, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Myanmar and Somalia, as well as Sudan.

Source: Arab News

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