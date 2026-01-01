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UNICEF: 265 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire

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Shafaqna English– 265 children have been killed in Gaza since October ceasefire, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“During a period supposedly defined by restraint and protection, a child has been killed, on average, every single day for more than eight months,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said, adding that this was an “absurd and devastating” amount.

He pointed out that “they were shot, they were bombed, they were struck by quadcopters” and that in “the vast, vast majority – 90 percent plus” of cases, they were killed by Israeli forces.

Source: Al Jazeera

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