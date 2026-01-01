Gaza border closures separate Palestinian families

Shafaqna English- The Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007 prompted thousands of young Palestinians to travel abroad for work. Many left their wives and children in Gaza while waiting to complete “family reunification” procedures. But the Israeli war in October 2023 left partners stranded in the besieged coastal enclave with their children.

At the same time, the women were prevented from travelling, either because of Israeli restrictions or because many countries require wives to travel to Egypt first before proceeding elsewhere. That has become impossible because the Rafah crossing remains closed to travellers, except for a limited category of patients and wounded people, leaving the women with little hope.

According to local estimates, about 950 wives are stranded in Gaza, including mothers of around 1,500 children.

Sources: New Arab

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