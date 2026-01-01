HRW: Accountability for war crimes in Afghanistan must include all parties involved in conflict

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch (HRW) has emphasized that recent international developments and forthcoming reports on the war in Afghanistan should serve as a foundation for investigating and ensuring accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

On Thursday, June 18, the organization reported that, in addition to the Afghanistan War Commission report and new international reviews, there is an urgent need for a thorough examination of the violations that occurred during Afghanistan’s two-decade-long war.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com