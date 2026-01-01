English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

HRW: Accountability for war crimes in Afghanistan must include all parties involved in conflict

0

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch (HRW) has emphasized that recent international developments and forthcoming reports on the war in Afghanistan should serve as a foundation for investigating and ensuring accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

On Thursday, June 18, the organization reported that, in addition to the Afghanistan War Commission report and new international reviews, there is an urgent need for a thorough examination of the violations that occurred during Afghanistan’s two-decade-long war.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN food agencies warn acute hunger to worsen in 13 hot spots

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Children in Afghanistan need safe spaces to grow

nasibeh yazdani

WHO: Afghanistan has one of highest maternal mortality rates in region

nafiseh yazdani

OCHA urges greater support for healthcare workers in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Taliban: Female doctors to have male guardians to work with male colleagues

nafiseh yazdani

OCHA: Severe water shortages in Bamyan force people to leave their homes

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.