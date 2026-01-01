Al Mayadeen: Iran postpones Switzerland negotiations amid Israeli operations in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Iran has delayed a planned diplomatic trip to Switzerland following ongoing Israeli military actions in southern Lebanon, according to a source cited by Al Mayadeen.

The Iranian negotiating team was reportedly preparing to begin the first round of talks, which were expected to continue for 60 days, before deciding to suspend the visit.

The source said Tehran had previously informed the United States and mediators that developments in Lebanon are a key factor in the negotiations and could affect whether discussions move forward. Iranian officials reportedly argued that continued Israeli military activity extending up to 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory would violate the first provision of a memorandum of understanding and related framework agreement.

Source: Al Mayadeen

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