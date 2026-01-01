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Mexico seal knockout berth as group leaders

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Shafaqna English– A second-half strike from Luis Romo propelled Mexico to a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday(18 Jun 2026), securing the co-hosts’ progression to the knockout stage as Group A winners and guaranteeing them a home fixture in the Round of 32.

The win took Javier Aguirre’s team to six points from two matches and guaranteed that their opening knockout fixture would be held in Mexico City on June 30. They became the first side to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Source: Reuters

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