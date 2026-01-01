Mamdani’s plan for everyday World Cup fans

Shafaqna English– Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, intends to show World Cup games on hundreds of digital kiosks spread across the city’s five boroughs, saying that as a leader elected on a promise of economic accessibility, he wants to make sports more available to the general public.

A number of matches will be shown on the 55-inch LinkNYC digital displays positioned at street corners across the city, which are typically used for advertisements or public information messages.

Source: Reuters

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