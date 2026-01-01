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Mamdani’s plan for everyday World Cup fans

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Shafaqna English– Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, intends to show World Cup games on hundreds of digital kiosks spread across the city’s five boroughs, saying that as a leader elected on a promise of economic accessibility, he wants to make sports more available to the general public.

A number of matches will be shown on the 55-inch LinkNYC digital displays positioned at street corners across the city, which are typically used for advertisements or public information messages.

Source: Reuters

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