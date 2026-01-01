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Czech Republic and South Africa end level at 1-1

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Shafaqna English– Miroslav Koubek, the Czech Republic manager, felt his team were nearer to a win than South Africa following Thursday’s(18 Jun 2026) 1-1 Group A draw, and he lamented the scoring opportunities they wasted that could have decided the match.

Michal Sadilek’s early goal gave the Czechs a flying start, but they couldn’t build on their advantage and conceded a late penalty that allowed South Africa to draw level, meaning both sides have just a single point after two outings.

Source: Reuters

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