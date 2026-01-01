Ismael Kone suffers broken leg

Shafaqna English– Thursday’s(18 Jun 2026) landmark win for Canada was overshadowed by a broken leg suffered by Ismael Kone following a tackle, which shook his fellow players and prompted coach Jesse Marsch to lament an injury that transformed a night of joy into one of heartbreak.

Kone, 24, was stretchered off at BC Place following a tackle from Qatar’s Assim Madibo in the 54th minute of the 6-0 rout, and Marsch noted that the noise of the collision was audible from the bench area.

Source: Reuters

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