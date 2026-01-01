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Reuters: Cancellation of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

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Shafaqna English– A Swiss foreign ministry announcement has confirmed that the Friday(19 Jun 2026) talks between the US and Iran, which were to be held at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland, have been called off.

The statement followed a White House spokesperson’s overnight remarks that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had cancelled a scheduled trip to Switzerland to meet Iranian negotiators on Friday(19 Jun 2026), aimed at starting discussions on implementing a previously reached US-Iran agreement to end the war.

Source: Reuters

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