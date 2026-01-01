Asian markets reverse into decline after record rallies

Shafaqna English– Asian stocks changed direction and dropped on Friday(19 Jun 2026), as investors locked in profits from recent record highs in Japan and South Korea, while indications of an early setback in US-Iran negotiations contributed to a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.

A lower start is in store for European bourses, as futures for the pan-region fell 0.6%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.9% following Vice President JD Vance’s withdrawal from a scheduled Friday visit to Switzerland to meet Iranian officials, with the Swiss foreign ministry later confirming the talks were off.

After an earlier rally, Asian stocks turned downward, with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.6% despite having hit a new all-time high for the fifth consecutive session in the morning, which pared its weekly gain to 7%.

Source: Reuters

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