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Yen teeters near record low

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Shafaqna English– Friday’s(19 Jun 2026) Asian trade saw the dollar rise, pushing the yen to near its lowest level in 40 years, as uncertainty surrounded a US-Iran peace deal and market participants speculated that additional intervention might be required to stem the Japanese currency’s slide.

The yen gave up its earlier gains and remained unchanged against the dollar at 161.455 yen, edging closer to its lowest level in two years, though thin liquidity due to public holidays in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, along with an upcoming U.S. holiday, limited trading activity.

Source: Reuters

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