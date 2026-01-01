Powerful El Nino endangers world food supplies

Shafaqna English– A very strong El Nino is expected to disrupt global weather patterns and put pressure on food production over the next few months, though near-record global stockpiles, forecasts of relatively normal weather in several key farming areas, and preparatory measures could help reduce the impact.

Meteorologists say El Nino—known for bringing heat and dryness to many parts of Asia and heavy downpours to the Americas—is expected to grow stronger, possibly outdoing earlier record-breaking episodes that destroyed crops, fueled civil unrest, and caused economic losses running into tens of billions of dollars worldwide.

Source: Reuters

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