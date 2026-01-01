Parents guide sons and daughters differently, study finds

Shafaqna English- A new study suggests that parents do not invest more in sons or daughters overall, but instead provide different types of support depending on a child’s sex, with mothers and fathers also showing distinct parenting patterns, according to PsyPost.

Parents tend to tailor their support to daughters and sons in different ways rather than favoring one over the other, according to new research published in Human Nature.

The study examined how mothers and fathers invest in their children across a wide range of parenting behaviors, from emotional support and relationship advice to athletic encouragement and practical skills training. Researchers found that parental investment varies significantly by domain, reflecting different developmental priorities for sons and daughters.

Drawing on survey responses from 105 adults in the United States, researchers analyzed participants’ recollections of parenting experiences across 13 categories of parental investment.

The findings showed that daughters received more support in areas such as relationship and dating guidance, personal protection, and material provisioning. Sons, meanwhile, received more encouragement in athletics, competition, and greater sexual permissiveness.

The study also revealed notable differences between mothers and fathers. Mothers were more likely to provide emotional support, direct caregiving, social and moral guidance, discipline, relationship advice, and broader life guidance. Fathers contributed more heavily to athletic development and the teaching of mechanical and practical skills.

Researchers found no significant differences in education and career support, where both parents invested similarly in daughters and sons.

The analysis further showed that mothers were particularly likely to provide relationship guidance to daughters, while fathers demonstrated stronger son-focused investment in sports, physical training, and practical skill development.

The authors suggest these patterns may reflect long-standing social and evolutionary influences that shape how parents prepare children for different life challenges. Rather than indicating unequal treatment, the results point to distinct forms of parental investment tailored to different developmental needs.

However, the researchers caution that the study’s sample was relatively small and drawn primarily from a Western, educated, and affluent population, limiting the extent to which the findings can be generalized across cultures.

The study adds to growing evidence that parental investment is multidimensional, with mothers and fathers contributing different forms of support that vary according to both parent and child characteristics.

Source: PsyPost

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