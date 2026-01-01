Apple factory effluent causes harm to Indian farmers

Shafaqna English– Three officials and a Reuters-reviewed document have revealed that an Indian state health authority is investigating the impact of liquid released from Tata’s Apple-supplier iPhone parts factory on farmers, with several growers complaining of skin ailments linked to contamination on their lands.

The health probe adds a new dimension to an ongoing environmental conflict that has become a benchmark for India’s ambitions to become a key production site for Apple iPhones. The Tata Electronics facility in Hosur, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was issued a warning notice by the state pollution control board on May 25 over allegations of groundwater contamination on nearby farms.

Source: Reuters

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