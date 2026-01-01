UK consumers shrug off inflation worries

Shafaqna English– Data released on Friday(19 Jun 2026) showed that British consumers increased their spending in May, while April’s steep decline was revised higher, as warm weather drove demand for summer goods such as fans and paddling pools, pointing to households setting aside concerns about inflation.

The Office for National Statistics reported that sales volumes increased by 1.2% in May, significantly surpassing the 0.5% rise predicted by economists in a Reuters survey. April’s monthly sales drop of 1.3%, which occurred when fuel costs spiked amid the Iran war, was revised down to a more modest 1.0% decline.

Source: Reuters

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