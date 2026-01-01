Widening of Indonesian fund’s authority

Shafaqna English– The swift broadening of Danantara’s responsibilities is cementing the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund’s position as a central instrument for advancing President Prabowo Subianto’s nationalist policies, even as concerns mount regarding its ability to deliver and its political impartiality.

Last month, Prabowo unsettled global markets by announcing that Indonesia would centralize exports of strategic commodities, beginning with coal, palm oil, and ferroalloys. In an impassioned parliamentary address, he described the move as a necessary state intervention to put an end to decades of exploitation of the country’s vast natural resources.

Source: Reuters

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