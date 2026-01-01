European resistance to Tesla’s self-driving system

Shafaqna English– A regulatory letter states that a Swedish transport authority has recommended a negative vote on Tesla’s supervised self-driving software rollout across Europe, unless the U.S. electric vehicle maker deactivates the system’s ability to exceed lawful speed limits.

The Swedish Transport Administration (TRV), in a previously unreported April 30 letter obtained via a freedom of information request, said that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system should not receive EU road approval unless the software’s ability to ignore speed limits is removed.

Source: Reuters

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