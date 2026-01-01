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Return of Persian Gulf flights

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Shafaqna English– Some of the world’s largest airlines are based in the Middle East, but their networks have been severely disrupted by the conflict involving Iran, as missile and drone attacks from Tehran have occasionally forced airport closures in recent months and reshaped flight paths throughout the Persian Gulf region.

Data indicates that the total number of flights operated by major Persian Gulf airlines has now recovered to roughly 82% of the level recorded on February 27, the day prior to the outbreak of the war. In recent days, Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways have exceeded 100% of that baseline.

Source: Reuters

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