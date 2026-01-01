Azerbaijan in Muharram takes on a mourning atmosphere

Shafaqna English- In Muharram, Azerbaijan takes on a religious atmosphere as its people mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). Muharram rituals are observed in accordance with guidelines for religious observances during the mourning period.

Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) as the main institution supervising arrangement of religious ceremonies in Azerbaijan like past years released a statement, inviting people of various faiths to join the mourning ceremonies in the country.

In a statement addressing Muslims across the country, the Council of Qazis of the Caucasus Muslims Board and its authorized representatives announced the start of Muharram and outlined guidelines for religious observances during the mourning period.

The statement noted that mourning ceremonies traditionally held over a 60-day period during the months of Muharram and Safar, particularly during Tasua and Ashura commemorations, should be conducted in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Under the guidelines, religious events should take place within mosques, shrines, and their designated premises.

The use of symbols deemed inconsistent with state emblems, as well as street processions and activities that disrupt public order, is also prohibited.

Sources: Azer News

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