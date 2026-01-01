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Warning about voting machines in US

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Shafaqna English– Three sources with knowledge of the issue say White House officials have delayed for months the release of a U.S. government report highlighting significant vulnerabilities in voting machines ahead of the November midterms.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence report concludes that voting machines could be better protected—through software upgrades, for instance—without claiming that the vulnerabilities have flipped any votes, but it does look into security gaps in the machines’ usage during U.S. elections, the sources said.

Source: Reuters

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