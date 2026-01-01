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Fresh test for Britain’s PM

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Shafaqna English– On Friday(19 Jun 2026), Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that he would not resign from his position and pledged to confront any challenge posed by his main party rival, Andy Burnham, a move that could potentially trigger a fresh wave of political uncertainty across the UK.

Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, secured a decisive win for the ruling Labour Party in a parliamentary by-election in northwest England, and has made it clear that he will use his new seat to enter any leadership race to succeed Starmer.

Source: Reuters

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