Shafaqna English- Thousands of Shia Muslims across Pakistan participate in religious gatherings during Muharram, despite a surge in hate speech, incitement to violence, and sectarian tensions. Pakistani Shias observe Muharram by fostering unity within Muslim Ummah. In this sacred month, streets, imambaras, and marketplaces are adorned with black flags, banners, and various religious displays. Pakistani officials anticipate that more than 170 processions and approximately 930 majalis will take place across Islamabad during Muharram. Shia Ulema Council Pakistan: Rights of Muharram mourning are both constitutional and religious in nature The Shia Ulema Council Pakistan has stated that the rights of Muharram mourning are both constitutional and religious in nature and must be fully protected without any undue restrictions or administrative hurdles. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Allama Dr. Shabbir Hassan Maisami, Central Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and Head of the Central Muharram Committee, said that mourners of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) are facing difficulties due to administrative pressures, unnecessary restrictions, and what he described as misuse of authority in the implementation of Muharram-related arrangements. He said that the imposition of surety bonds, affidavits, threats of inclusion in the Fourth Schedule, preventive detention, and registration of cases against organizers of religious gatherings is unacceptable and contrary to constitutional and religious freedoms.

Filing cases against organizers of Muharram gatherings constitutes a blatant violation of constitutional rights and religious freedoms

The Chairman of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, has emphasized that the month of Muharram is a shared heritage of all Muslims, calling for enhanced protection of mourners and respect for religious freedoms.

Jafri said that devotion to Imam Hussain (PBUH) and the Ahl al-Bayt of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an inseparable part of the faith of every Muslim. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure full security for mourning processions and to provide all necessary facilities for the observance of religious ceremonies.

He further noted that holding mourning gatherings within private premises does not require official permission, citing a clear ruling of the Lahore High Court in this regard. He added that filing cases against organizers of such gatherings constitutes a blatant violation of constitutional rights and religious freedoms.

Muharram gatherings, processions to be digitally monitored through drones in Islamabad

Muharram processions and gatherings will be monitored digitally through drones while geo-tagging of all imambargahs, majalis venues and procession routes has been completed, according to Pakistan’s interior ministry statement detailing security arrangements for Islamabad.

The statement said a special mobile application, ‘Mehfooz Muharram’, had also been launched, using which citizens could report any suspicious activity or individual or inadequate security arrangements. It will also have live location sharing and image sharing features.

It added that a central control room had been established at Safe City as part of security arrangements, and a “four-tier security cordon” would be implemented to ensure the protection of Muharram processions and gatherings.

It further stated that under the security plan for the federal capital, Islamabad police, Rangers and other law enforcement personnel would be deployed at sensitive routes and venues.

To strengthen surveillance, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras were being used to monitor processions and gatherings in real time and over 500 traffic police personnel had been deployed to manage traffic flow and minimise disruptions to daily commuting.

Pakistan asks distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

Pakistan suffers from an energy crisis that causes lengthy power outages in several parts of the country, especially during summers. Pakistan’s Energy Ministry has issued directives to distribution companies (DISCOs) and other authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of power throughout Muharram to facilitate religious gatherings, state media reported on Thursday.

It emphasized providing uninterrupted power supply to people on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the days of Ashura, when the main religious processions are taken out in most cities across Pakistan.

The energy ministry directed DISCOs to hold immediate consultative meetings with district administration authorities, management committees, and law enforcement agencies. The ministry has directed each DISCO to obtain lists of venues for Shia religious gatherings and procession routes from local administrations across all districts.

Pakistani scholars: Message of Ashura belongs to the entire Islamic Ummah

Prominent scholars from various schools of thought in Pakistan, at the joint session of the “Annual National Conference on Interfaith Convergence” in Islamabad described Imam Hussain (AS) uprising as a symbol of standing against oppression and adherence to truth.

At this session, representatives of various Islamic schools of thought, examining the importance of the holy month of Muharram, emphasized its role in promoting Islamic values and the cohesion of the Muslim Ummah.

Speakers, referring to the significance of the event of Karbala in Islamic history, noted that Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) uprising is a symbol of standing against oppression, adherence to truth, sacrifice, and devotion, and can pave the way for strengthening the spirit of solidarity and unity among Muslims.

They added, “The message of Ashura belongs to the entire Islamic Ummah and can inspire unity and empathy in the current critical circumstances.”