Europe’s sustained inflation

Shafaqna English– European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Friday(19 Jun 2026) that the euro zone economy is experiencing a moderate inflation shock, with price growth expected to stay above 3% through the end of the year, a scenario that calls for a “measured” policy approach.

Last week, the ECB hiked interest rates in an effort to moderate expectations for price increases, and now financial investors are trying to anticipate whether—and when—the central bank will take further action.

Source: Reuters

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