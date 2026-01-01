Afghanistan Shia Commission: There is no restriction in holding Muharram ceremonies

Shafaqna English- A consultative meeting of the Afghan Shia Supreme Commission was held with the participation of scholars, religious leaders, and officials from cultural institutions. During the meeting, it was emphasized that there are no restrictions on holding Muharram ceremonies. The importance of utilizing the spiritual significance of these days to strengthen unity and social cohesion was also highlighted.

This commission was held in Kabul, with the presence of several prominent figures, scholars, religious preachers, and representatives of the offices of Shia religious authorities, senior members of the Shia Ulema Council, especially Hazrat Hojjat-ul-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Sayed Isa Hussaini Mazari, General Director of the Center for Cultural and Social Activities of Tebyan Afghanistan, and Afghan Voice News Agency (AVA).

In this meeting, Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, the head of the Afghan Shia High Commission, spoke about preparations for holding the Muharram ceremonies and strengthening coordination between religious and cultural institutions. Referring to the development of the “Muharram Procedures,” he said that the goal of this plan is to create order, coherence, and coordination in holding the mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (AS). He also mentioned the procedures for Shia councils and centers, adding that these procedures have been prepared and finalized with the aim of strengthening unity among councils, centers, and religious figures and will be made available to relevant institutions.

Sources: Ava Press

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