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Norway sets up consulate general in Greenland

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Shafaqna English– Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on Friday(19 Jun 2026) that the country will establish a consulate general in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, to be led by a Norwegian diplomat.

Donald Trump’s push to buy or bring Greenland under U.S. control, an island with semi-autonomous status under the Kingdom of Denmark, has strained America’s ties with European members of NATO.

“Northern Norway remains our top strategic focus, and the Arctic region is becoming more and more important for global politics and security,” Stoere told reporters at a news briefing.

Source: Reuters

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