Complete shutdown across Pakistani Kashmir

Shafaqna English– A region-wide shutdown in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has paralyzed normal life, following the area’s most violent unrest in years, which has left at least 24 dead over nearly two weeks of protests.

The standoff between local officials and backers of the recently outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) presents a delicate challenge for Islamabad, a government that often criticizes New Delhi’s approach to suppressing dissent in Indian-controlled Kashmir, yet now finds itself facing public anger in the territory it administers.

The protests erupted prior to a June 9 strike organized by the JAAC over the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the July 27 elections for the region’s 45-member legislative assembly. The refugees are displaced persons from Indian-administered Kashmir now residing in Pakistan.

Source: Reuters

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