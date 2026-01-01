Pakistan calls for resolute global action against rising Islamophobia at UN

Shafaqna English- On Thursday, Pakistan urged the international community to take decisive action against the growing issue of Islamophobia. Speaking at the United Nations (UN), the country warned that hate speech has led to attacks on Muslims, the desecration of mosques, and restrictions on religious freedoms in various parts of the world.

Pakistan has taken a prominent role in raising global awareness about Islamophobia through its diplomatic initiatives, particularly at the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The country emphasized that anti-Muslim sentiment not only disrupts social harmony but also contributes to extremism and hate crimes.

Sources: Arab News

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