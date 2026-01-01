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Australia reports first suspected bird flu case

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Shafaqna English– Authorities announced on Friday(19 Jun 2026) that Australia has identified its first suspected case of H5N1 bird flu on the mainland, in a remote area of the country’s southwest.

According to state Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, a migratory bird known as a brown skua, found in Western Australia’s Cape Le Grand National Park, has tested positive for bird flu, with further testing ongoing to confirm the strain.

“The suspected H5 bird flu case is being taken seriously by us,” Jarvis said. “If it is confirmed as an H5 avian outbreak, we will see a swift and coordinated response across the country.”

Source: Reuters

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