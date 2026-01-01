[Photos] Senior Official of Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine: Servants of Imam Hussain (AS) were subjected to repression, oppression & violations by former dictatorial regime

Shafaqna English- The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, reviewed a number of documents that show what the servants of Imam Hussain (AS) were subjected to in terms of repression, oppression, and violations by the former dictatorial regime due to their practice of the Hussaini rituals.

This came during his speech at the ceremony of replacing the dome flag of the shrine of Al-Abbas (AS) from red to black, signaling the arrival of the holy month of Muharram.

His Eminence spoke about a number of documents and reports obtained by the Al-Wafi Institute for Studies and Documentation at the Al-Abbas(AS) Holy Shrine, which reveal the oppression, restrictions, and violations faced by the servants of Imam HussaIn (AS) due to their practice of the Hussaini rituals.

His Eminence explained how tyrants and hypocrites fought against reviving the commemoration of Imam al-Hussain (AS) martyrdom on Ashura, and how they stood against anyone trying to establish the Hussaini rituals, and the dire consequences for those who oppose visiting Hussain (AS).

Sources: Alkafeel

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