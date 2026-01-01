Severe El Nino warning for southern Brazil

Shafaqna English– Two years after being hit by destructive floods, communities in southern Brazil are bracing for a strong El Nino, which meteorologists predict could bring extreme rains this year.

Rubble left over from the disaster, including homes destroyed in the flood that forced many to flee, remains visible in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, serving as a stark reminder of Brazil’s most devastating floods, which killed at least 181 people in May 2024.

Even with investments in infrastructure, warning systems, and monitoring, Sarandi remains a symbol of the city’s vulnerability.

Mayor Sebastiao Melo stated that the city is now safer than it was in 2024 and is working “intensely” to repair pumping stations, rebuild dikes, and improve floodgates.

Source: Reuters

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